Sarah Ellard Sells 18,000 Shares of Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Rating) insider Sarah Ellard sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($3.85), for a total transaction of £58,320 ($69,362.51).

Shares of LON CHG opened at GBX 326 ($3.88) on Friday. Chemring Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 246.88 ($2.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 383.50 ($4.56). The stock has a market cap of £923.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,037.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 338.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 317.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 300 ($3.57) to GBX 360 ($4.28) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

