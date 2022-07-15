Gavin Rochussen Sells 65,351 Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) insider Gavin Rochussen sold 65,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 473 ($5.63), for a total transaction of £309,110.23 ($367,638.24).

Gavin Rochussen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Polar Capital alerts:

On Wednesday, May 4th, Gavin Rochussen purchased 29,260 shares of Polar Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.65) per share, with a total value of £163,563.40 ($194,533.06).

LON:POLR opened at GBX 438 ($5.21) on Friday. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 435.50 ($5.18) and a one year high of GBX 908 ($10.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of £441.46 million and a P/E ratio of 893.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 527.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 588.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a GBX 32 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $14.00. Polar Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Polar Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.