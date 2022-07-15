Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FNB. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.49.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $10.72 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 235,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,527,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40,454 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 27.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,480,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 321,780 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 406.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 41,713 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

