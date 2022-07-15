Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Reduced by Oppenheimer

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for KKR & Co. Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.44. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $83.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,398,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,671,000 after purchasing an additional 90,491 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

