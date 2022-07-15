First Republic Bank Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for First Republic Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.09. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $150.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $133.37 and a one year high of $222.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 90.5% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 9,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,712,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 21.6% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

