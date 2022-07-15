Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Herbalife Nutrition’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.49. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,913,000 after purchasing an additional 930,500 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth $3,188,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, President John Desimone purchased 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $936,516.12. Following the purchase, the president now owns 123,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,156.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan L. Hoffman purchased 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $99,743.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,079.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

