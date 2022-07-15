Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Invesco Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Invesco in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Invesco’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

IVZ has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

