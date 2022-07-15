Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report released on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,766,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $456,375,000 after acquiring an additional 85,294 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,042,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,907,000 after acquiring an additional 131,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,231,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,554,000 after acquiring an additional 102,253 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at $114,818,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,457,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after acquiring an additional 490,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

