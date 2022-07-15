Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PK. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

PK opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -2.92%.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 309,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 70,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $8,419,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

