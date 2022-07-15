Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Intercontinental Exchange’s current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

NYSE ICE opened at $93.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average is $116.95.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

