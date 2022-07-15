Analysts Offer Predictions for Everest Re Group, Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Everest Re Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $8.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $11.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Everest Re Group’s current full-year earnings is $34.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $31.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $42.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $47.60 EPS.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.49 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of RE stock opened at $263.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $234.87 and a one year high of $308.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

