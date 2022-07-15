Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on M&T Bank Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.51.

MTB stock opened at $150.57 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.50 and a 200 day moving average of $170.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

