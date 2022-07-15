Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Honeywell International in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $8.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.23.

NASDAQ HON opened at $169.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.32 and its 200-day moving average is $189.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

