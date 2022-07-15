Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.20. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $22.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SBNY. Stephens lowered their price objective on Signature Bank to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $183.34 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.88.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The business had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

