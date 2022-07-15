Syneos Health, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Syneos Health in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Syneos Health’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.11.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $70.76 on Thursday. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,330 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 490.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,001 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 576.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,343,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,983 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,229,000 after purchasing an additional 723,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,359,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,002,000 after purchasing an additional 663,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $497,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

