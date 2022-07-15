Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Canadian National Railway Issued By Desjardins (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.65 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNR. UBS Group cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$172.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$154.00.

CNR opened at C$145.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$144.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$153.25. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$128.50 and a 12-month high of C$171.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.26.

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 221,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.34, for a total value of C$33,303,562.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,077,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,815,610,527.83. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 17,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.02, for a total value of C$2,483,011.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,211,876.38. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,051,900 shares of company stock valued at $156,357,001.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

