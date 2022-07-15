Canadian Pacific Railway Limited to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$81.00 price target (down previously from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$99.06.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$91.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$90.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$93.68. The company has a market cap of C$85.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$82.12 and a 12-month high of C$105.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.94 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.