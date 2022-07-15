Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. Lowered by Cormark (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Cormark dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Cormark has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$221.30 million during the quarter.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB decreased their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.92.

TSE:NGD opened at C$0.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$668.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.88 and a twelve month high of C$2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

