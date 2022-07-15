Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Thomson Reuters in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$137.61 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$119.23 and a 1 year high of C$156.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$127.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$132.18. The company has a market cap of C$66.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.572 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

