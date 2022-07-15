Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

TWM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Standpoint Research upped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CSFB upped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.15 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.05.

TWM opened at C$1.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$420.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.34. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$658.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$464.00 million.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

