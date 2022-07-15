Analysts Issue Forecasts for Target Hospitality Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Target Hospitality in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $12.30.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $8,184,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,381,000 after purchasing an additional 277,134 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

