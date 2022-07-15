T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for T. Rowe Price Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for T. Rowe Price Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

TROW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.78.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $111.63 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.52. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,395,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,241,000 after buying an additional 1,014,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after buying an additional 904,707 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,427,600,000 after buying an additional 900,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,847,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,474,000 after buying an additional 734,155 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

