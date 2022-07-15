Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $9.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WAL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

WAL opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $68.41 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,202,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,941,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,298,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,432,000 after buying an additional 418,505 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 3,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,100.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,150 shares of company stock worth $549,224 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

