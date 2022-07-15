Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Westport Fuel Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.62 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of WPRT opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $178.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.39. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $5.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

