Insider Buying: Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) Insider Buys 98,000 Shares of Stock

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Auld purchased 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £8,820 ($10,490.01).

Shares of LON:SENX opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.12) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of £11.76 million and a PE ratio of 116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13. Serinus Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 28 ($0.33).

Get Serinus Energy alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.