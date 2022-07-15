Insider Buying: Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) Insider Buys 98,000 Shares of Stock

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENXGet Rating) insider Jeffrey Auld purchased 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £8,820 ($10,490.01).

Shares of LON:SENX opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.12) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of £11.76 million and a PE ratio of 116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13. Serinus Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 28 ($0.33).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Serinus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

