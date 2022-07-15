Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HANA) Insider William Salomon Purchases 31,000 Shares

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HANA – Get Rating) insider William Salomon purchased 31,000 shares of Hansa Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £56,110 ($66,734.06).

LON HANA opened at GBX 181 ($2.15) on Friday. Hansa Investment Company Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 177 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 234.55 ($2.79). The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 185.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 195.68. The firm has a market cap of £217.20 million and a PE ratio of 1,131.25.

About Hansa Investment (Get Rating)

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Phoenix Fund Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

