GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Insider Chris Clark Sells 87,750 Shares of Stock

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) insider Chris Clark sold 87,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.15), for a total value of £379,957.50 ($451,899.98).
Shares of GBG stock opened at GBX 429 ($5.10) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 487.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 563.20. GB Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 383 ($4.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 976 ($11.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 6,128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.81 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.40. GB Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.
About GB Group (Get Rating)
GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.
Featured Stories
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.