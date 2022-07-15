GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Insider Chris Clark Sells 87,750 Shares of Stock

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) insider Chris Clark sold 87,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.15), for a total value of £379,957.50 ($451,899.98).

Shares of GBG stock opened at GBX 429 ($5.10) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 487.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 563.20. GB Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 383 ($4.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 976 ($11.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 6,128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.81 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.40. GB Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GBG shares. Barclays upped their price target on GB Group from GBX 415 ($4.94) to GBX 1,000 ($11.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.49) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,007.50 ($11.98).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

