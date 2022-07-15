Analysts Set Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) PT at $7.33

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGLE shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 358.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

