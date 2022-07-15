Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Harsco in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

NYSE HSC opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. Harsco has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $460.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.96.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Harsco had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the second quarter worth about $71,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Harsco by 9.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Harsco by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 630,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 81,942 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Harsco in the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.