Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives $60.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.83.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 0.35.
In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 30,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,573,428.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,854,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,965,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,062 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,709 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1,065.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.
About Harmony Biosciences (Get Rating)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
