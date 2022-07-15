Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives $60.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 0.35.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $85.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 30,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,573,428.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,854,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,965,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,062 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,709 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1,065.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

