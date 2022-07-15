Analysts Set Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) PT at $140.00

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $128.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.62 and a 200-day moving average of $147.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.13. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $116.85 and a 52-week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $403.49 million during the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

In related news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.70 per share, with a total value of $97,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,979,000 after buying an additional 332,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,027,000 after buying an additional 261,387 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,946,000 after buying an additional 55,466 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 169,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after buying an additional 36,828 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

