Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives $31.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PARA. UBS Group reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Paramount Global to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $42.45.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

