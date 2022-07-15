Brokerages Set Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Price Target at $47.24

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on EDNMY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edenred from €51.00 ($51.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Edenred in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Edenred from €35.00 ($35.00) to €42.00 ($42.00) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Edenred from €52.00 ($52.00) to €54.20 ($54.20) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of EDNMY opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68. Edenred has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $30.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%.

About Edenred

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

