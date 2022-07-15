Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Receives $13.33 Average PT from Analysts

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Berry alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,862,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,289,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $2,883,815.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,227,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,410,126.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,607,222 shares of company stock worth $40,914,098 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Berry in the first quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Berry by 41.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Berry by 78.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Berry in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry in the first quarter worth $55,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Berry has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $94.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.50%.

Berry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.