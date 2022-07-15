Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Receives $5.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $9.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ontrak from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Ontrak news, insider Arik Hill bought 25,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $36,515.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ontrak by 51.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.58. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 76.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

