Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Receives $26.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $72,749.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,743 shares in the company, valued at $644,104.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $76,751.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,661 shares in the company, valued at $792,732.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,138 shares of company stock worth $840,764 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,338,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,535,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,441,000 after purchasing an additional 494,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 445.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 386,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDMO opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.10. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

