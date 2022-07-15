Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Receives $26.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
In other Avid Bioservices news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $72,749.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,743 shares in the company, valued at $644,104.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $76,751.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,661 shares in the company, valued at $792,732.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,138 shares of company stock worth $840,764 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CDMO opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.10. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Avid Bioservices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.
