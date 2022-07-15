Comparing Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fusion Fuel Green and Hyzon Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyzon Motors 0 5 3 0 2.38

Hyzon Motors has a consensus target price of $10.53, indicating a potential upside of 245.29%. Given Hyzon Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hyzon Motors is more favorable than Fusion Fuel Green.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.9% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and Hyzon Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A Hyzon Motors N/A -34.50% -21.35%

Risk & Volatility

Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyzon Motors has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and Hyzon Motors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A $27.88 million N/A N/A Hyzon Motors $6.05 million 124.97 -$13.85 million ($0.12) -25.42

Fusion Fuel Green has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hyzon Motors.

Summary

Fusion Fuel Green beats Hyzon Motors on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fusion Fuel Green (Get Rating)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Hyzon Motors (Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc., a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

