Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) & Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Head-To-Head Survey

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) and Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energous has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

68.5% of Airspan Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Energous shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Energous shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Airspan Networks and Energous, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 1 2 0 2.67 Energous 0 0 1 0 3.00

Airspan Networks presently has a consensus target price of $7.69, indicating a potential upside of 161.48%. Energous has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 187.09%. Given Energous’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energous is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Airspan Networks and Energous’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks $177.28 million 1.20 -$71.91 million ($16.64) -0.18 Energous $760,000.00 97.13 -$41.43 million ($0.60) -1.60

Energous has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airspan Networks. Energous is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airspan Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Airspan Networks and Energous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks -51.34% N/A -50.39% Energous -4,843.41% -95.67% -86.08%

Summary

Airspan Networks beats Energous on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications. Energous Corporation was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

