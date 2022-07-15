Critical Analysis: Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) and E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) and E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Via Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. 66.1% of Via Renewables shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Via Renewables and E.On’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Via Renewables $393.48 million 0.67 $5.20 million $1.14 6.45 E.On $91.53 billion 0.23 $5.55 billion $2.12 3.75

E.On has higher revenue and earnings than Via Renewables. E.On is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Via Renewables, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Via Renewables has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, E.On has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Via Renewables pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. E.On pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Via Renewables pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. E.On pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Via Renewables and E.On’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Via Renewables 6.33% 36.29% 7.02% E.On 5.42% 13.85% 1.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Via Renewables and E.On, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Via Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A E.On 1 5 4 0 2.30

E.On has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.71%. Given E.On’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe E.On is more favorable than Via Renewables.

Summary

Via Renewables beats E.On on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Via Renewables (Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers. The Retail Natural Gas segment is involved in the transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential and commercial customers. As of March 2, 2022, the company operated in 101 utility service territories across 19 states and the District of Columbia. It has approximately 408,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was formerly known as Spark Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Via Renewables, Inc. in August 2021. Via Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About E.On (Get Rating)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services. The Customer Solutions segment supplies power, gas, and heat, as well as with products and services that enhance energy efficiency to residential, small and medium-sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial, sales partners, and public entities. In addition, the company operates, generates, and dismantles nuclear power stations in Germany and Turkey. Further, it provides SmartSim, a software solution that allows renewable gases to be fed into gas grids; gas quality tracking solutions; GasPro, a mobile gas sample collector; metering solutions; and GasCalc, a software that calculates natural gases, LNG, and biogases properties. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

