American Express (AXP) to Release Earnings on Friday

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 22nd. Analysts expect American Express to post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. American Express has set its FY 2022 guidance at $9.250-$9.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $9.25-9.65 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Express to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AXP opened at $136.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.12.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

