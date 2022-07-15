HCA Healthcare (HCA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.78 per share for the quarter. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2022 guidance at $16.400-$17.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $16.40-17.60 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $167.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.08 and its 200 day moving average is $229.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey purchased 1,110 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

