DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,015 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $30,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 499 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded down $10.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $482.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,492. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.97 and a beta of 1.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $358.37 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $495.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.74.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.88.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

