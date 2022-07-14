DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $37,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 5.7% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 19.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 15,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.53.

IQV stock traded down $2.61 on Thursday, reaching $209.22. 7,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,620. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.95 and a 200-day moving average of $228.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.67 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

