Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,715 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after buying an additional 34,169 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 86,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,586,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,280,000 after buying an additional 107,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

USB stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.19. 38,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,735,287. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

