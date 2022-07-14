Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Synopsys worth $28,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 92,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 31,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Synopsys by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,184,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.91.

Shares of SNPS traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $297.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,701. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.29.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

