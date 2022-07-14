Bank Hapoalim BM Has $6.82 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $150.11. The stock had a trading volume of 125,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750,899. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.34 and its 200 day moving average is $148.76. The company has a market cap of $265.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.77.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.
In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.
About AbbVie (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
