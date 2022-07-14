Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 123 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,573,000 after acquiring an additional 758,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,433,269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV traded down $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $150.11. 125,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,750,899. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $265.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.34 and its 200-day moving average is $148.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

