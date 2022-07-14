AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.0% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.
Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.11. The stock had a trading volume of 125,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $265.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.76. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.
AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
