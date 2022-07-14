Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 12,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,576,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

