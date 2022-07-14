Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,301 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 67.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Shares of GIS traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,848. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,302 shares of company stock worth $6,349,584. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

